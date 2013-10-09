BRUSSELS Oct 9 Belgium's three main mobile
phone operators will bid for mobile spectrum in an auction in
November, with no newcomers set to enter the market, the
country's regulator said.
Operators Belgacom, Mobistar as well as
KPN's unit BASE have all been accepted as bidders.
Cable operator Telenet, which in 2011 acquired
some spectrum but continues to use Mobistar's network for its
mobile services, did not make a bid.
With three licences up for grabs in the much-desired 800 MHz
range, there seems to be no incentive for the operators to bid
beyond the 120 million euros ($163.2 million) asking price.
A similar auction in the Netherlands in December 2012 opened
the door for Swedish group Tele 2 to enter the market
as the country's fourth mobile network operator and raised 3.8
billion euros, much more than expected.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)