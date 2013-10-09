BRUSSELS Oct 9 Belgium's three main mobile phone operators will bid for mobile spectrum in an auction in November, with no newcomers set to enter the market, the country's regulator said.

Operators Belgacom, Mobistar as well as KPN's unit BASE have all been accepted as bidders.

Cable operator Telenet, which in 2011 acquired some spectrum but continues to use Mobistar's network for its mobile services, did not make a bid.

With three licences up for grabs in the much-desired 800 MHz range, there seems to be no incentive for the operators to bid beyond the 120 million euros ($163.2 million) asking price.

A similar auction in the Netherlands in December 2012 opened the door for Swedish group Tele 2 to enter the market as the country's fourth mobile network operator and raised 3.8 billion euros, much more than expected. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)