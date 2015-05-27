BRUSSELS Flights in and out of Belgian airports were halted on Wednesday due to a technical problem at the domestic air traffic controller Belgocontrol, although planes could still cross the country at higher altitudes.

Brussels Airport, the country's busiest, said all take-offs and landings were suspended until at least 1400 CET (1200 GMT).

"We have about 40 flights diverted," a spokeswoman said.

European air traffic authority Eurocontrol said that the problem at Belgocontrol was an electrical failure.

Flights that cross the small western European country but do not land in or take off from Belgium were not affected.

