BRUSSELS Dec 13 Belgian railway operator SNCB has called an emergency meeting with its Dutch partner after a new high-speed service between Amsterdam and Brussels suffered embarrassing faults and delays.

The Fyra train, launched on Sunday, is supposed to link the Dutch and Belgium capitals in two hours, an hour less than the Benelux train which has been withdrawn.

But after a relatively successful first day, malfunctions left one train stuck in Amsterdam and others stranded in the Dutch cities of Rotterdam and Breda. Passengers reached their destinations more than an hour late.

The problems peaked on Wednesday when only one of four morning services to Belgium made it to Brussels Midi station and some passengers had to take a bus part of the way.

SNCB said its chief executive has called a meeting on Friday with his counterpart at Dutch Railways (NS) and the head of NS Highspeed, the NS subsidiary operating the Fyra service.

A SNCB spokesman declined to say where they were meeting and how they planned to get there.

"I guarantee there will be an improvement in the coming weeks," an NS spokesman said.

