BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters Life!) - Tourism officials on
Belgium's coast are so upset about a long-term forecast for a
rainy summer that they are considering legal steps against the
weather service.
The officials say a report by private weather bureau Meteo
Belgique, which was published in tabloid newspaper Het Laatste
Nieuws and predicted only five days above 25 Celsius in July and
bad weather in the first half of August, was bad for business.
"Those predictions are unscientific. They predicted the
first two weeks in August to be bad and we get cancellations
immediately. That's not acceptable," said Daniel Despiegelaere,
head of tourism in the upmarket seaside town of Knokke-Heist.
Members of the local hotel and restaurant federation were
now looking at possible legal action.
Belgium's 65 km (40 miles) of coastline generates tourist
revenues of 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion) per year, a third
of which is in July and August, said Geert Hoorens of regional
tourism office Westtoer.
"I don't see this happening in France, that they
(forecasters) say: 'There's bad weather in the Cote d'Azur,
Provence and the Pyrenees, everybody off to Luxor, Marrakesh and
Djerba'," he said, adding that his organisation had not
considered suing.
Meteo Belgique was not available for comment.
($1 = 0.8077 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Paul Casciato)