By Louise Egan
MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Belize will not make a
crucial Wednesday deadline for making a payment on its sovereign
bond, the head of the government's debt restructuring team said
on Tuesday, effectively paving the way for a formal default on
$550 million in debt.
The tiny Central American nation in August missed a $23.5
million interest payment on its so-called superbond, saying it
could not afford the rate, which had increased to 8.5 percent
from 6 percent. That move set the clock ticking on a 30-day
grace period that ends Sept. 19.
Failure to pay on Wednesday would mark a default on about
half of the government debt.
"Belize does not have the capacity to repay on the current
terms - it did not have this capacity on August 20, so that
condition can only change with debt relief," Mark Espat, who is
negotiating with bondholders on behalf of the Belize government,
told Reuters.
While the amount of distressed debt is tiny by global
standards, one analyst called the restructuring terms offered
among the worst in recent times with potential repercussions
beyond Belize.
Espat said there is no clear consensus so far with creditors
on the terms of a debt exchange offer.
"The government expects negotiations to proceed after the
expiration of the 30-day grace period," he said. "Transparent
and good faith negotiations is the only viable pathway for a
fair resolution of Belize's unsustainable debt burden."
Belize said last month it was confident it could
successfully negotiate a restructuring of the superbond and laid
out three possible scenarios for doing so, including a steep
haircut on the amount of principal to be repaid and extending
the maturity date. [ID: nL2E8J9JPE]
Espat said these were not final offers and that the country
would welcome counter proposals as long as they match its
ability to pay.
Ratings agencies and analysts expect bondholders would
likely face severe losses and may fight for better terms.
Joe Kogan, head of emerging markets strategy at Scotiabank
in New York, suggested that Belize was taking its cue from
larger Latin American players like Ecuador and Argentina in its
aggressive negotiations with creditors. He believes investors
will get as little as 20 cents for every dollar invested.
"We have had a number of cases over the last decade of
sovereign countries being very aggressive in the way they
negotiate with bondholders and largely getting away with it," he
said.
Investors in the future may stay away from countries that
have few foreign ties and don't really need access to global
capital markets, he said.
"There's a subset of small countries where the costs of
defaulting may be lower than in places that are very open and
investor friendly and are issuing all the time," Kogan said.