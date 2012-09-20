OTTAWA, Sept 20 A committee of investors holding
distressed Belize debt on Thursday welcomed the government's
partial payment of a coupon on its superbond and pledged to
refrain from legal action for 60 days to allow bond
restructuring talks to continue.
"The government's decision on the coupon payment was taken
in consultation with the (bondholder) committee and we consider
it a material and good faith step in the right direction," said
AJ Mediratta of Greylock Capital Management, co-chair of the
committee.
The committee said it was hopeful a mutually agreeable
restructuring of the bonds would be reached in the near term.