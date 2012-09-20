* Belize pays half of missed superbond coupon payment
* Bondholders say will refrain from legal action for 60 says
* Both sides say working towards restructuring deal
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 Belize won a 60-day
reprieve from bondholders o n T hursday after paying half an
overdue interest payment, delaying any potential legal action
and sidestepping a full-blown default.
Belize paid $11.7 million in interest to creditors as a
30-day grace period on its missed coupon payment expired, but
bondholders said they were happy with the payment.
"The government's decision on the coupon payment was taken
in consultation with the (bondholder) committee and we consider
it a material and good faith step in the right direction," said
AJ Mediratta of Greylock Capital Management, co-chair of the
committee representing the majority of bondholders.
That show of goodwill prompted creditors to agree to refrain
from taking legal remedies against Belize for 60 days, to allow
restructuring negotiations on the $550 million superbond to
continue.
"We view these latest developments in a positive light, as
both parties seem to have begun negotiations in good faith,"
Nomura strategist Boris Segura said. "Let's see if 60 days is
enough for a negotiation process that has not been smooth so
far."
The government has laid out three proposals for rescheduling
its bond payments, shocking creditors with its suggestion that
they take a haircut of up to 45 percent on their investment.
But now bondholders hope that an agreement that balances the
interests of both parties could be reached in the near term,
said Mike Gerrard of BroadSpan Capital, financial adviser to the
committee.
Belize's government, which had said originally it did not
have enough money to pay the interest on the bond, said in a
statement it had agreed to a common framework with creditors to
push along negotiations.