MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Investors in Belize's
so-called superbonds will be asked to write off up to 45 percent
of their investment under restructuring options put forward by
the country's government this week.
Prime Minister Dean Barrow has said the small Central
American country cannot afford to service the $550 million
dollar bond, which started with a coupon payment
of 4.25 percent but steps up this year to 8.5 percent.
Restructuring options include cutting the principal to be
repaid by 45 percent and extending the maturity date to 2042
from the current 2029, according to a document on the Belize
central bank's website, dated Aug. 8.
The interest rate on the bond, which accounts for about half
Belize's government debt, would be cut to either a flat 3.5
percent throughout the term of the loan or step up from 1
percent in 2019 to 4 percent by 2042.
A third option would involve extending the term to 2062, no
discount on the principal, a 15-year grace period on principal
payments and a flat interest rate of 2 percent.
Exotix economist Stuart Culverhouse said the proposal was
even more negative for bondholders than expected.
"We retain our 'Sell' recommendation on Belize's super
bond," he said in a research note.
The yield on the bond jumped 3.5 percentage points after the
announcement to 23.4 percent, according to Reuters pricing.
Investors are due to receive their next interest payment on
the bond on Aug. 20 and Belize has said it has budgeted to make
it.