MEXICO CITY Aug 28 Belize bondholders said on
Tuesday no meaningful talks can take place about renegotiating
the country's $550 million superbond until the government comes
up with more information.
The Central American nation has said it is confident of
successful negotiations but not committed to a timeline. It has
until Sept. 19 to make a missed coupon payment to investors or
formally default on the debt.
The committee formed to represent bondholders said in a
statement that the government had been "unnecessarily
provocative" in missing the payment and putting up restructuring
options without any discussion. It had asked for more
information to understand Belize's statement that it could not
afford to service the debt.
"We ... need to receive from the (government) the
information necessary to complete our analysis before meaningful
discussions can take place," said Mike Gerrard, managing
director at BroadSpan, which is advising the committee.
Bondholders said they wanted to agree on a new debt
sustainability analysis with Belize, noting that the
International Monetary Fund's 2011 report on the country's
finances had not flagged a looming payment problem.