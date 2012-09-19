BELIZE CITY, Sept 19 Belize's prime minister
said on Wednesday the government is considering making a partial
payment of the coupon on its superbond as a sign of good faith,
and is hoping for "reciprocity" from bondholders in exchange.
Belize missed a $23.5 million interest payment on its
sovereign bond in August and looked set to default on its debt
after a 30-day grace period ended on Wednesday.
"We have been talking about the possibility of a partial
payment," Prime Minister Dean Barrow told reporters, referring
to talks with bondholders.
"In any event, there would be extensions that are
automatically built into the process. But we are prepared to
demonstrate some good faith if in turn, we get from the
bondholders what we consider to be reciprocity."