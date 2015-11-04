BELIZE CITY Nov 4 Belize, a tiny
English-speaking Central American country, votes in a snap
election on Wednesday that Prime Minister Dean Barrow hopes will
secure him a record third consecutive term.
Barrow, a 64-year-old lawyer, called the vote in late
September more than a year ahead of schedule amid signs his
political opponents are regrouping and fears that generous
Venezuelan aid crucial to his budget may be at risk.
The incumbent says he wanted to put an early end to the
"distraction" of the campaign season in the country of 350,000
people sandwiched between Mexico and Guatemala which won
independence from Britain in 1981.
Many voters voiced apathy, seeing little scope for
substantive change whether Barrows United Democratic Party
(UDP) or the main opposition People's United Party (PUP) wins.
The two parties have alternated in power since independence.
There were no independent polls ahead of the vote.
"Both of the main parties are the same thing," said
Bangladeshi immigrant Fakhrul Salim, 39, who moved to Belize 15
years ago and sells souvenirs at his family shop on a clogged
downtown street.
Red, white and blue UDP signs dot rural roads, while blue
PUP banners plaster lamp posts or fly from cars as tiny flags
emblazoned with the party's clinched fist logo.
"The top issue for me is that the salary that people get is
not enough. Living costs are very high, food is very high," said
Salim.
Belize's $1.6 billion economy is highly dependent on
tourism, as well as agricultural exports like sugar and bananas.
It also relies heavily on PetroCaribe, a Venezuelan aid program
that offers fuel at discounted prices.
Since 2012, Barrow has largely plowed $300 million in
Venezuelan aid into infrastructure projects including 150 new
paved roads in Belize City, the country's commercial hub.
But Venezuela's economic woes and the prospect of the
opposition winning parliamentary elections there in December is
stirring concerns that the aid to Belize could end.
"There are looming crises facing the Belizean nation and
people. The PetroCaribe monies are drying up, the banking system
is in trouble," PUP leader Francis Fonseca, 48, a two-time
former cabinet minister, said ahead of the vote.
Alberto Vellos, editor of the Belize Times, a PUP-affiliated
newspaper, points to an unemployment rate that exceeds 20
percent, and a growing poverty rate more than twice that.
"The economy has taken a hit under this administration, and
while they boast about the infrastructure development, the
people are saying we can't eat concrete," he said.
A longstanding territorial dispute with neighboring
Guatemala that Guatemalan president-elect Jimmy Morales revived
during his successful campaign will also face Belize's next
government.
Morales, a comedian who swept to power last month as an
anti-corruption crusader, pledged to win back portions of Belize
that a previous Guatemalan government argued it lawfully
inherited from Spain's colonial holdings centuries ago.
"Mr. Morales is a neophyte, he is a novice," said Barrow,
whose UDP is hoping to add to the 19 seats it holds in the
31-member national assembly. "We will not be bullied and Mr.
Morales needs to learn that right quick."
The population of Belize is a polyglot mix of Creoles,
Spanish-speaking mestizos, indigenous Mayans, African-descended
Garifuna and German-speaking Mennonites.
Preliminary election results are expected by Wednesday
night.
(Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon)