Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
GUATEMALA CITY Dec 12 Software pioneer John McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a neighbor, told Reuters on Wednesday that he has boarded a plane for Miami after being deported from Guatemala.
"My passport is now stamped and I am waiting to take off. I now have an entry stamp and an exit stamp in my passport," McAfee said in a telephone interview.
McAfee had been held for a week by immigration officials in Guatemala, where he surfaced after evading Belizean officials for nearly a month. (Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Will Dunham)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.