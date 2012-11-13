* McAfee accused his neighbor of poisoning his dogs
* Among the first to build major business off the Internet
By Jose Sanchez
BELIZE CITY, Nov 12 Police in Belize want to
question U.S. anti-computer virus software pioneer John McAfee
in connection with the murder of a neighbor he had been
quarrelling with, but they say he remains a person of interest
at this time and is not a suspect.
McAfee, who invented the anti-virus software that bears his
name, has homes and businesses in Belize, and is believed to
have settled in the country some time around 2010.
"He is a person of interest at this time," said Marco Vidal,
head of Belize's police Gang Suppression Unit. "It goes a bit
beyond that, not just being a neighbor."
Police officers were looking for the software engineer, said
Miguel Segura, the assistant commissioner of police.
Asked if McAfee was a suspect, he said: "At this point, no.
Our job ... is to get all the evidence beyond reasonable doubt
that Mr A is the one that killed Mr B."
"He (McAfee) ... can assist the investigation, so there is
no arrest warrant for the fellow," added Segura, who heads the
Criminal Investigation Branch.
McAfee's neighbor, Gregory Viant Faull, a 52-year-old
American, was found on Sunday lying dead in a pool of blood
after apparently being shot in the head.
McAfee has been embroiled in controversy in Belize before.
His premises were raided in May after he was accused of
holding firearms, though most were found to be licensed. The
final outcome of the case is pending.
McAfee also owns a security company in Belize as well as
several properties and an ecological enterprise.
Reuters was unable to contact McAfee on Monday.
Segura said McAfee had been at odds with Faull for some
time. He accused his neighbor of poisoning his dogs earlier this
year and filed an official complaint.
"There was some conflict there between (them) ... prior to
the death of the gentleman," Segura said. "But those dogs didn't
have a post mortem to see if the toxicology would confirm what
type of poison, if any."
McAfee previously accused the police Gang Suppression Unit
of killing his dogs during the May raid.
McAfee was one of Silicon Valley's first entrepreneurs to
amass a fortune by building a business off the Internet.
The former Lockheed systems consultant started McAfee
Associates in 1989, initially distributing its anti-virus
software as "shareware" on Internet bulletin boards.
He took the company public in 1992 and left two years later
following accusations that he had hyped the arrival of a virus
known as Michelango, which turned out to be a dud, to scare
computer users into buying his company's products.