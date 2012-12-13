* "I am in South Beach," McAfee tweets
* Tech guru has been evading Belize authorities for a month
* Belize considers him "person of interest"
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI, Dec 12 Computer software pioneer John
McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder
of a fellow American, arrived in Miami on Wednesday evening
after he was deported by Guatemala, according to fellow
passengers on an American Airlines flight.
After landing, McAfee, 67, was escorted from the plane by
airport security officers, passengers said. Shortly afterward,
he tweeted, "I am in South Beach," referring to the popular
tourist area on Miami Beach.
"Some people felt uncomfortable that he was on our flight.
... We all knew the story," said Maria Claridge, 36, a South
Florida photographer who was on the Silicon Valley
entrepreneur's flight to Miami.
McAfee, who was seated in the coach section and had a whole
row to himself, was wearing a suit and was "very calm" during
the flight, she added.
"He looked very tired, he looked like a man who hadn't slept
in days. I'd say he even looked depressed," said another
passenger, Roberto Gilbert, a Guatemalan who lives in Miami.
McAfee had been held for a week in Guatemala, where he
surfaced after evading police in Belize for nearly a month
following the killing of American Gregory Faull, his neighbor on
the Caribbean island of Ambergris Caye.
Police in Belize want to quiz McAfee as a "person of
interest" in Faull's death, although the technology guru's
lawyers blocked an attempt by Guatemala to send him back there.
Authorities in Belize say he is not a prime suspect in the
investigation. McAfee has denied any role in Faull's killing.
The goateed McAfee has led the world's media on a game of
online hide-and-seek in Belize and Guatemala since he fled after
Faull's death, peppering the Internet with pithy quotes and
colorful revelations about his unpredictable life.
"I'm happy to be going home," McAfee, dressed in a black
suit, told reporters shortly before his departure from Guatemala
City airport on Wednesday afternoon. "I've been running through
jungles and rivers and oceans and I think I need to rest for a
while. And I've been in jail for seven days."
Guatemala's immigration authorities had been holding McAfee
since he was arrested last Wednesday for illegally entering the
country with his 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend.
The eccentric tech pioneer, who made his fortune from the
anti-virus software bearing his name, has been chronicling life
on the run in a blog, www.whoismcafee.com.
He said he had no immediate plans after reaching Florida.
"I'm just going to hang in Miami for a while. I like Miami,"
he told Reuters by telephone just before his plane left. "There
is a great sushi place there and I really like sushi."
BELIZE STILL WAITING
Residents of the Belizean island of Ambergris Caye, where
McAfee has lived for about four years, said McAfee and Faull,
52, had quarreled at times, including over McAfee's unruly dogs.
McAfee says Belize authorities will kill him if he turns
himself in for questioning. He has said he was being persecuted
by Belize's ruling party for refusing to pay some $2 million in
bribes.
Belize's prime minister has rejected the allegations,
calling McAfee paranoid and "bonkers."
Belize police spokesman Raphael Martinez said the country
still wanted to question McAfee about the Faull case.
"He will be just under the goodwill of the United States of
America. He is still a person of interest, but a U.S. national
has been killed and he has been somewhat implicated in that
murder. People want him to answer some questions," he said.
Martinez noted that Belize's extradition treaty with the
United States extended only to suspected criminals, a
designation that did not currently apply to McAfee.
"Right now, we don't have enough information to change his
status from person of interest to suspect," he said.
Residents and neighbors on Ambergris Caye said McAfee was
unusual and at times unstable. He was seen to travel with armed
bodyguards, sporting a pistol tucked into his belt.
The predicament of McAfee, a former Lockheed systems
consultant, is a far cry from his heyday in the late 1980s, when
he started McAfee Associates. McAfee has no relationship now
with the company, which was sold to Intel Corp.
McAfee was previously charged in Belize with possession of
illegal firearms, and police had raided his property on
suspicions that he was running a lab to produce illegal
synthetic narcotics. He said he had not taken drugs since 1983.
"I took drugs constantly, 24 hours of the day. I took them
for years and years. I was the worst drug abuser on the planet,"
he told Reuters before his arrest in Guatemala. "Then I finally
went to Alcoholics Anonymous, and that was the end of it."