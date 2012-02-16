NEW YORK Feb 16 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut Belize's long-term sovereign foreign currency credit rating one notch to Caa1 from Ba3, citing increased concerns of a debt restructuring and weaker economic growth.

"Recent campaign declarations ahead of upcoming general elections raise significant questions about the country's willingness to continue full and timely debt service payments," Moody's said in a statement.

Belize, already rated at the low end of the speculative scale, remains on review for potentially more downgrades, Moody's said.

Moody's rating now matches Standard & Poor's CCC-plus rating, although S&P has a stable outlook on the credit.