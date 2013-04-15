BRIEF-China Union Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 1,710.8 percent y/y at 1.26 billion yuan ($182.98 million)
NEW YORK, April 15 Moody's Investors Service on Monday raised Belize's government bond rating to Caa2 from Ca, citing better government liquidity after a debt restructuring.
"The upgrade balances an improvement in the government's liquidity position following a pre-emptive restructuring of its external commercial debt against a debt overhang that was not cured by the default and continues to impair Belize's credit solvency," Moody's said in a statement.
The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's rates the country B-minus with a stable outlook.
Belize's government said last month that it had met the required threshold needed to complete a debt exchange on the country's $550 million superbond, allowing the Central American nation to restructure its debt.
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 1,710.8 percent y/y at 1.26 billion yuan ($182.98 million)
KIEV, April 14 A key reformer at Ukraine's Naftogaz announced her resignation on Friday from the state-run firm's supervisory board, amid concerns that reforms to the country's graft-ridden energy sector could be reversed.