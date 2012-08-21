NEW YORK Aug 21 Moody's Investors Service on
T uesday changed the outlook on Belize's ratings to negative from
developing after the country missed an interest payment on its
so-called superbond earlier this week.
The change in outlook comes the same day that rival agency
Standard & Poor's downgraded Belize to selective default.
"Moody's estimates that the indicative scenarios released by
the government on August 8 - a par bond and two discount bond
options - result in bondholders absorbing losses of 70 to 80
percent in net present value terms," Moody's said in a
statement.
"While this marks the beginning of a negotiation process
between investors and the government, we expect the debt
restructuring process to impose severe losses on investors."
Belize carries a foreign currency rating of Ca, or highly
speculative, from Moody's.
Belize's government has said it has little room to negotiate
on restructuring the superbond, and a senior Finance Ministry
official said on Mo nday it was too early to say whether it will
pay interest owed to bondholders within a 30-day grace period.
Prime Minister Dean Barrow has said Belize cannot afford to
service the $550 million bond, which started with
an interest rate of 4.25 percent but steps up this year to 8.5
percent.