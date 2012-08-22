* Ratings agencies warn of bondholder losses
* Belize says still hopes to resolve by year-end
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Ratings agencies
said on Tuesday holders of Belize's so-called superbonds would
likely face severe losses on their investments after the country
missed an interest payment this week and has made little headway
on talks about debt restructuring options.
Belize said it hoped to reach a deal with bondholders by the
end of the year but could not afford to service the loan after a
step-up in the interest rate to 8.5 percent pushed a regular
interest payment scheduled for Aug. 20 up to $23.5 million.
In response to the missed payment, Standard & Poor's cut
Belize's foreign currency sovereign credit ratings to selective
default and estimated bondholders would recover 30 to 50 percent
of principal on the bonds.
Moody's changed the outlook on Belize's ratings to negative
and said investors would probably have to absorb losses of 70 to
80 percent in net present value terms.
Belize has a final deadline of Sept. 19 to pay the coupon
but a senior finance ministry official said it
was unclear whether the Central American country would pay or
default.
Creditors were shocked by restructuring options put forward
by Belize earlier this month, involving a haircut of up to 45
percent on the $550 million bond.
But in a statement posted on the Belize central bank's
website, the government said the options were not final and it
looked forward to feedback from a committee set up to represent
creditors. (Central bank statement:)
"We remain eager to have a constructive and sober dialogue
with creditors," it said in the document.
"A constructive dialogue at this juncture cannot move
forward until the committee provides its views. As to timing,
the government would like this to be a 2012 operation, but
obviously this requires the good faith cooperation of the
bondholders."
In the statement, the government said it was "currently
disinclined" to go ahead with any option that did not have
support from at least 75 percent of creditors.
Carl Ross, managing director of investments at Oppenheimer,
told Thomson Reuters' IFR there was a range of options for the
coupon payment.
"At one end of the range would be outright repudiation of
the debt, and the other end would be for Belize to say, 'Oh, we
were just joking,' and pay the interest in the grace period," he
said. "I think the reality is going to be somewhere in between,
using the coupon as a sweetener."