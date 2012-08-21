NEW YORK Aug 21 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's on Tuesday cut its long- and short-term foreign currency
sovereign credit ratings on Belize to selective default after
the country missed an interest payment on a bond earlier this
week.
"The rating action follows the government of Belize's
failure to pay the $23 million semiannual interest coupon due on
Aug. 20, 2012, on its $547 million bond due in 2029," S&P said
in a statement.
"Our recovery rating on Belize's foreign currency debt is
'4,' indicating an estimated post-default recovery of 30 percent
to 50 percent."
Belize's government has little room to negotiate on
restructuring the "superbond," and it is too early to say
whether it will pay interest owed to bondholders or default on
its debt, a senior Finance Ministry official said earlier this
week.
Moody's Investors Service rates Belize at Ca, which is
highly speculative.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases)