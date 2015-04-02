(Adds statement from company)

By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis

April 2 Belk Inc is exploring a sale that could value the largest family-owned and operated department store chain in the United States at as much as $4 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Belk has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help it evaluate strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, the people said.

Major department stores, such as Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc, as well as large private equity firms are expected to be contacted by Belk to solicit their interest in a deal, the people added.

Belk is projected to have annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization this year of around $400 million, one of the people said.

The sources asked not to be named because the matter is confidential.

After Reuters first reported on the potential sale, Belk issued a response saying had hired Goldman Sachs to help it explore all options for its future. Belk added that it expects to conclude its analysis in the next several months.

Nordstrom did not respond to requests for comment. Goldman Sachs and Macy's declined to comment.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Belk operates 297 stores throughout the U.S. South. It also operates a website on which it sells national brands and private-label apparel, shoes and accessories.

Founded in 1888 by William Henry Belk, the company is in the third generation of Belk family leadership. It was not immediately clear why the family was now considering a sale of the company and whether they would be interested in keeping some of their equity.

In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31 2015, Belk generated net sales of $4.1 billion, which was up 1.8 percent compared with the previous year.

U.S. consumer spending has remained sluggish for most of this year despite lower gasoline prices due to bad weather and a desire by consumers to save. This has squeezed sales for department stores, prompting chains to resort to smaller store models and aggressive discounting.

Few department stores have recently looked to mergers as a way to survive. The last major acquisition in the sector came from Canadian chain Hudson's Bay Co, the owner of the Lord & Taylor Chain, which acquired Saks for $2.9 billion, including debt, in 2013. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)