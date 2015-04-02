(Adds statement from company)
By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis
April 2 Belk Inc is exploring a sale that could
value the largest family-owned and operated department store
chain in the United States at as much as $4 billion, including
debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Belk has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to help it evaluate strategic alternatives, including a
potential sale, the people said.
Major department stores, such as Macy's Inc and
Nordstrom Inc, as well as large private equity firms are
expected to be contacted by Belk to solicit their interest in a
deal, the people added.
Belk is projected to have annual earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization this year of around $400
million, one of the people said.
The sources asked not to be named because the matter is
confidential.
After Reuters first reported on the potential sale, Belk
issued a response saying had hired Goldman Sachs to help it
explore all options for its future. Belk added that it expects
to conclude its analysis in the next several months.
Nordstrom did not respond to requests for comment. Goldman
Sachs and Macy's declined to comment.
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Belk operates 297 stores
throughout the U.S. South. It also operates a website on which
it sells national brands and private-label apparel, shoes and
accessories.
Founded in 1888 by William Henry Belk, the company is in the
third generation of Belk family leadership. It was not
immediately clear why the family was now considering a sale of
the company and whether they would be interested in keeping some
of their equity.
In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31 2015, Belk generated net
sales of $4.1 billion, which was up 1.8 percent compared with
the previous year.
U.S. consumer spending has remained sluggish for most of
this year despite lower gasoline prices due to bad weather and a
desire by consumers to save. This has squeezed sales for
department stores, prompting chains to resort to smaller store
models and aggressive discounting.
Few department stores have recently looked to mergers as a
way to survive. The last major acquisition in the sector came
from Canadian chain Hudson's Bay Co, the owner of the Lord &
Taylor Chain, which acquired Saks for $2.9 billion, including
debt, in 2013.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)