(Adds details and background)
Aug 24 Fashion department store operator Belk
Inc said it would be acquired by private equity firm
Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at about $3 billion,
including debt.
Sycamore, in its biggest ever deal, will pay $68 in cash for
each share of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Belk, which
operates 297 stores throughout the U.S. South.
Reuters reported in early July that Sycamore was preparing
an offer for family-owned Belk at a price ranging between $3
billion and $3.5 billion, including debt.
Tim Belk will continue as Belk's chief executive officer of
the 127-year-old company, Belk said on Monday.
The company also said certain shareholders representing a
majority of voting power have agreed to vote in favor of the
transaction.
Sycamore has investments in other retailers such as apparel
makers Aeropostale Inc, Coldwater Creek and Hot Topic
Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co is Belk's financial adviser, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch is Sycamore's financial adviser. King &
Spalding LLP is Belk's legal adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Sycamore's legal adviser.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)