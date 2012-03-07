BRIEF-Grand Capital for Financial Investments posts FY profit
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
LONDON, March 7 Andrew Bell, global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC is joining Jefferies to lead European and Asian M&A, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Bell will assume his new post in June and is currently on gardening leave, the people said.
He will report to Dominic Lester and Peter Bacchus, joint heads of European investment banking at Jefferies and John Huwiler, global head of M&A.
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 *-146.2 -407.7 499.3 ^June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7