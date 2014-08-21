Aug 21 Bell AG : * Says H1 sales rose by 0.6 percent to CHF 1.28 billion * Says half-year profit improved by CHF 3.4 million or 13.6 percent to CHF 27.9

million * Says H1 EBITDA improved by CHF 2.7 million on the first half of 2013 to CHF

81.6 million * Says expects to be able to further improve its results on the previous year

in the second half of 2014