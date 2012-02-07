* Q4 adj EPS C$0.37 vs est C$0.42

* Q4 Operating rev down 2 pct

* Sees 2012 adj EPS C$1.60 to C$ 1.80

* Sees 2012 operating revenue at C$2.70 bln to C$2.78 bln (Adds outlook, details, share movement)

Feb 7 Canadian telecom services provider Bell Aliant Inc posted a quarterly profit beating estimates, helped by growth in Internet and TV revenues and forecast a largely flat year.

For 2012, the company expects operating revenue to be between C$2.70 billion and C$2.78 billion.

Bell Aliant expects adjusted profit for 2012 to be in the range of C$1.60 to C$1.80 per share. For 2011, its adjusted profit was C$1.70 per share.

Analysts on an average were expecting adjusted profit at C$1.60 per share for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bell Aliant, which provides fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) technology with its FibreOP services, said growth in its internet and TV revenues will be offset by a fall in traditional voice revenue for 2012.

Capital expenditure for the current year is expected to be in the range of C$550 million to $600 million.

For the fourth quarter, net income was C$80 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share.

Adjusted profit for the fourth quarter was 42 Canadian cents per share, above analysts' estimate of 37 Canadian cents.

Operating revenue fell 2 percent to C$701 million, Bell Aliant said.

Bell Aliant, formerly Bell Aliant Regional Communications Income Fund, completed its conversion to a corporation on Jan. 1 last year. It did not provide comparable year-ago net income figure.

Shares of the company were trading at C$28.00, up 10 Canadian cents, in morning trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)