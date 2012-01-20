PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 13
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Oil and gas producer Storm Resources Ltd said it would buy smaller rival Bellamont Exploration Ltd in a cash-and-stock deal valued at C$82.6 million, to beef up its operations in the Montney formation in British Columbia.
Bellamont stockholders can opt to receive 56 Canadian cents a share in cash, subject to a maximum aggregate consideration of C$20.0 million. They can also choose to swap each of their shares for 0.1445 of a Storm share, or to be paid in both cash and stock.
The cash part of the deal is 33 percent more than Bellamont's Thursday close.
Storm, which would also take on C$40 million in Bellamont's debt, will raise C$25 million by offering their shares at C$3.40 each in a bought deal to fund the transaction.
The deal also includes assets in the Grande Prairie area of northwestern Alberta with current production of about 2,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Bellamont shares were trading up 13 percent at 47.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, June 12 Qatar's isolation by other Arab nations has dealt a strong hand to Japanese utilities in talks reviewing long-term gas contracts with the top LNG exporter, likely accelerating a shift to a more openly traded global market for the fuel.