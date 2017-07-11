Australia's Bellamy's extends share freeze, awaits progress on China licence suspension

July 11 (Reuters) - Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said it has requested an extension of a share trading halt as it seeks more information about China's decision to suspend the import licence of its newly-acquired Australian cannery.

After entering a trading halt July 7 following the suspension, Bellamy's said on Tuesday the Chinese regulator in charge of its import licence, the CNCA, had asked it for "certain information" about its Camperdown Powder Pty Ltd factory.

The "CNCA has not made any findings against Camperdown and is following its processes and procedures, which the company respects", Bellamy's said in a statement. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates)