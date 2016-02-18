SYDNEY Feb 19 Australian organic baby formula
maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said on Friday that first
half net profit more than quadrupled as it experienced a rush of
people buying its product in stores then selling them online to
buyers in China.
Net profit came in at A$13.7 million for the six months to
Dec. 31, up from A$3.2 million the previous half-year. Sales
nearly doubled to A$105.1 million.
The company declared an interim dividend of 4.1 cents per
share, from no dividend the previous year.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)