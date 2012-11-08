LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Bellatrix (Eclipse 2005-2) has
defaulted, despite it being one of the strongest deals in
European CMBS. So many of the loans have paid down early that
there is not enough interest coming off the remaining loans to
stay current on the notes - despite the top three classes being
paid in full.
CMBS notes pay down when the loans behind them pay back
principal, but some parts of the deal - like the fees needed to
maintain the structure - do not shrink in proportion. CMBS
structures arranged pre-crisis often also feature interest rate
swaps, which can end up sucking money out of the deal.
In Bellatrix, GBP170k went to the swap provider Barclays -
out of total interest of GBP243k. Most of the loans backing the
deal have already repaid so are no longer paying interest.
All three loans still outstanding are current with their
payments and are in primary servicing, but with only GBP16.5m
outstanding, there is simply not enough interest coming off them
each quarter.
Investors are likely to get their money back - the
collateral backing the three loans has actually risen in value,
to around GBP26k, according to Fitch - but will suffer a
technical default, with notes now immediately due and payable.
Rating agencies are also partly to blame, with GBP51k
leaving the CMBS structure this quarter to pay rating fees.
Other fees, including servicing, liquidity facility, and
trustee, left only GBP359.73 to distribute to Class D
noteholders - meaning a GBP6,387 shortfall.
Class E interest can be deferred until the final maturity
date without triggering an event of default - GBP184,623 has
accrued on this ledger.
However, Class D cannot defer interest, so the shortfall
-small in deal terms - triggered a note event of default. The
trustee, BNY Mellon, is able to enforce security, but has said
it will not do so until directed to by the noteholders.
The default administration group is now taking steps to
contact noteholders, and looking at other fees that have leaked
out of the transaction.
Class D is the most senior outstanding class, but has only
GBP2m of principal left, from an original GBP26.5m. It is rated
AAA by Fitch and A by S&P. Class E has GBP14.5m of GBP17.7m
original size. The whole deal totalled GBP393.7m at closing.