June 12 Bell Canada on Wednesday sold C$1 billion ($980 million) of seven-year debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.25 percent debentures, due June 17, 2020, were priced at 99.925 to yield 3.262 percent or 136.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.