HONG KONG, March 21 Footwear maker Belle
International Holdings Ltd said it will buy a
sports-shoe distributor in China for up to 920 million yuan
($145.48 million), aiming to strengthen its geographical
presence.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, Hong
Kong-listed Belle said its unit would buy Big Step Ltd, which
operates 600 self-managed retail outlets in China selling shoes
for brands including Nike Inc and Adidas AG.
For full statement, click on: here
Belle, which distributes brands including Nike, Adidas,
Kappa, PUMA, Converse and Mizuno, had earlier posted a 24.3
percent rise in 2011 profit to 4.25 billion yuan, matching
forecasts, and said it would focus on developing lower tier
markets to broaden its customer base.
($1 = 6.3241 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)