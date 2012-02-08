MANILA Feb 8 Philippine property and leisure firm Belle Corp said on Wednesday it was looking to lease at least 10 hectares of land from state gaming firm Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) for its second casino project in Manila.

Belle, controlled by the country's richest man Henry Sy, confirmed a Reuters report on Tuesday quoting PAGCOR chairman and chief executive officer Cristino Naguiat that the firm wanted to acquire a 10-hectare property within a casino-entertainment complex, the development of which could cost $1 billion.

But the firm said it has not reached any agreement yet with PAGCOR on any lease or land acquisition.

"We confirm that Belle Management has requested PAGCOR for a lease proposal on at least 10 hectares of land within PAGCOR City, insofar as the transaction will also allow Belle to build a second casino after its Belle Grande Manila Bay project," Belle said in a disclosure after the stock exchange sought its comments following the Reuters report.

Belle said any transaction with PAGCOR needed approval from its board.

By 0700 GMT, shares of Belle were up 0.7 percent while the broader market was trading up 1 percent. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)