HONG KONG, April 28 A consortium led by private equity firms Hillhouse Capital Group and CDH Investments offered on Friday to buy Belle International Holdings Ltd in a deal valuing the entire Hong Kong-listed shoe retailer at about $6.8 billion.

Hillhouse and CDH joined with Yu Wu and Sheng Fang, directors at Belle, to offer HK$6.30 per share in the company, according to an e-mailed statement. Trading of Belle's shares has been halted since April 18 at the company's request, pending an announcement.

The price is equivalent to a premium of 20 percent from Belle's closing price before the trading halt and values the company at HK$53.1 billion ($6.8 billion).

($1 = 7.7795 Hong Kong dollars)