HONG KONG May 25 China's Belle International
Holdings Ltd said annual net profit fell 38 percent as
more and more consumers shift to athleisure products and away
from traditional fashion footwear and dress shoes.
Net profit declined to 2.93 billion yuan ($447 million) for
the year ended in February from 4.76 billion yuan a year ago.
Belle in March warned of a 35 percent to 45 percent drop in
annual profit.
"The current predicaments of the group are closely related
to changes in consumer taste and shifting style preferences,"
Chief Executive Officer Sheng Baijiao said in a statement.
Belle, which distributes sportswear for firms such as Nike
, Adidas, PUMA and Converse, saw
revenue rise 2 percent to 40.79 billion yuan.
Sportswear revenue jumped 16.2 percent while footwear sales
slid 8.5 percent.
Its footwear business accounted for 52 percent of total
revenue, while sportswear was 48 percent. Its gross profit
margin declined to 56.3 percent from 57.5 percent a year ago.
The company directly managed 20,873 retail outlets in China
at end-February, including 13,762 footwear and 7,111 sportswear
outlets. It operated 20,557 outlets a year ago.
Shares of Belle are down 18 percent so far this year, versus
a 9.5 percent drop in benchmark index.
($1 = 6.5552 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)