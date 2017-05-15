HONG KONG May 15 China's Belle International
Holdings, subject of a private equity takeover
approach last month, posted its lowest full-year net profit
since 2008 as it continues to grapple with e-commerce and
shoppers' growing preference for sports shoes over traditional
fashion footwear.
Net profit declined to 2.40 billion yuan ($348.31
million)for the year ended in February from 2.93 billion yuan a
year ago, and was lower than the 2.9 billion yuan profit
forecast by SmartEstimate.
Last month, a consortium led by private equity firms
Hillhouse Capital Group and CDH Investments offered to buy out
China's top footwear retailer at HK$6.30 per share, valuing the
company at HK$53.1 billion ($6.8 billion).
UBS said in a research note the fundamentals of Belle's
footwear network continued to deteriorate on falling sales and
foot traffic, and investors were likely to accept the offer.
"The footwear business is facing tough challenges due to
changing patterns of foot traffic in retail channels and
shifting style preferences of consumers," Chief Executive
Officer Sheng Baijiao said in a statement.
"In response to such critical circumstances, the group must
fundamentally transform the footwear business and find a new
method to adapt to the changing environment in order to survive
and thrive in the long term," Sheng said.
Belle, which hopes to boost its e-commerce presence to
compete more effectively as Chinese consumers increasingly shop
online, had warned in March of a 15 percent to 25 percent drop
in annual profit.
Sheng said the transformation should be "consumer-oriented
and technology-driven".
Belle said it had experienced "unprecedented challenges"
from e-commerce and shopping malls that compete with its main
sales channels in department stores.
The company, which distributes sportswear for firms such as
Nike, Adidas, PUMA and Converse,
saw revenue rise 2 percent to 41.7 billion yuan, helped by its
sportswear and apparel business.
Revenue for its sportswear and apparel business jumped 15.4
percent while sales of footwear sales slid 10 percent. Its
overall footwear business accounted for more than half of total
revenue, while its sportswear segment made up the rest.
Its gross profit margin declined to 54.3 percent from 56.3
percent a year ago in evidence to a tough business environment.
The company directly managed 20,716 retail outlets in China
at end-February, including 13,062 footwear and 7,654 sportswear
and apparel outlets. It operated 20,873 outlets a year ago.
The announcement came after Hong Kong markets closed on
Monday. Belle's Hong Kong-listed shares, which lost 25 percent
of its value in 2016, are up 39.5 percent so far this year. That
compared to a 14.9 percent rise in the benchmark index.
($1 = 6.8905 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David
Evans)