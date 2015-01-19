Jan 19 Bellevue Group AG :

* Says after-tax profit of about 11 million Swiss francs ($12.83 million) in FY 2014, (2013 group net profit: 6.5 million Swiss francs)

* Says unchanged dividend of 1.00 Swiss francs per share to be proposed for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8572 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)