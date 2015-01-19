ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Jan 19 Bellevue Group AG :
* Says after-tax profit of about 11 million Swiss francs ($12.83 million) in FY 2014, (2013 group net profit: 6.5 million Swiss francs)
* Says unchanged dividend of 1.00 Swiss francs per share to be proposed for FY 2014 ($1 = 0.8572 Swiss francs)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago