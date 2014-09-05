Sept 5 Bellevue Group AG : * Says acquires Adamant Biomedical Investments from Zuercher Kantonalbank * Acquisition of investment funds and mandates with assets under management of 831 million Swiss francs * Says is planning to acquire full ownership of Adamant Biomedical Investments AG effective September 30 * Says acquiring Adamant allows to broaden recurring revenue base * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage