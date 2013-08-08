Russia's Sberbank hopes to complete Ukrainian unit sale in H1 - source
MOSCOW, March 29 Russia's Sberbank hopes to complete the sale of its Ukrainian subsidiary in May or June, a source with the bank said on Wednesday.
Aug 8 Bellway PLC : * Help to buy scheme been used in 830 reservations since its launch * The group has legally completed the sale of 5,652 homes (2012 - 5,226), an
increase of 8.2% * The average selling price of homes sold has increased by 3% to around
£193,000 (2012 - £186,648) * Housing revenue is expected to be around £1,090M (2012 - £975M), an increase
of around 12 percent * Group's operating margin will exceed the 11.4 percent achieved last year by
around 200 basis points * Strength of the order book provides the board with reason for optimism for
MOSCOW, March 29 Russia's Sberbank hopes to complete the sale of its Ukrainian subsidiary in May or June, a source with the bank said on Wednesday.
March 29 Suzhou New District Hi-tech Industrial Co Ltd :
* Wong Kin Yip, Freddie, currently chairman of board, has been re-designated as executive director