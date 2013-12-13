Dec 13 Bellway PLC :
* Interim management statement relating to the eighteen week
period from 1
August 2013 to 30 November 2013.
* Has continued to see strong customer demand for new homes
* Average number of active outlets has increased by 5% to 224
* Reservations, net of cancellations, have risen to an average
of 144 per week, up 43 pct year-on-year
* Help to buy mortgages attractive to consumers, resulting in
this incentive
being used in 31% of reservations taken
* Sees growth in operating profit and margin, with the latter
expected to
exceed 15% in the year ending 31 July 2014
