Feb 11 Bellway PLC : * Increase in housing revenue to around £690 million in the six months ended 31

January 2014 * Has legally completed the sale of 3,245 homes (2013 - 2,597), an increase of

25% * Achieving an operating margin in excess of 15% for the first six months of

the financial year * Order book at 31 January stood at 3,836 units (2013 - 2,467), at £783 million * Source text