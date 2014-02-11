BRIEF-Bank of Palestine Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $12.3 million versus $10.4 million year ago
Feb 11 Bellway PLC : * Increase in housing revenue to around £690 million in the six months ended 31
January 2014 * Has legally completed the sale of 3,245 homes (2013 - 2,597), an increase of
25% * Achieving an operating margin in excess of 15% for the first six months of
the financial year * Order book at 31 January stood at 3,836 units (2013 - 2,467), at £783 million * Source text
ABU DHABI, April 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, slightly above analysts' forecasts, helped by a double-digit percentage increase in non-interest income.