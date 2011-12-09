* 104 sales per week in past 9 weeks, lifting 18-wk average

* Reservations up 14 pct, average selling price up nearly 7 pct

* Order book at end-Nov at 458 mln stg vs 440 mln yr ago

* Shares up 3.1 percent, outperform mid-cap index

By Lorraine Turner

LONDON, Dec 9 British housebuilder Bellway has seen a pick up in sales over the past two months, raising hopes the country's flagging property market may be finding a floor despite an uncertain economic outlook.

"The second 9 weeks have been stronger than the first 9 weeks, which is unusual, ... it's remarkably resilient," finance director Alistair Leitch told Reuters, referring to trading in the first 18 weeks of the group's financial year.

"I can only think people are thinking they're not going to take a blind bit of notice (of the euro zone debt crisis)... It's a needs market," he added.

British house prices edged up in November, beating expectations. But activity remains subdued and prices are likely to dip in the next 12 months, mortgage lender Nationwide said last week.

Leitch said sales in the last 9 weeks rose to 104 per week, from 85 in the 9 weeks prior to that, lifting the 18-week average to 95 sales per week.

Britain's fourth-largest housebuilder by market value said it expects first-half completions to be 5 percent higher than last year due to a hike in the number of trading outlets as it chases volume growth.

The Newcastle-based firm said reservation rates rose 14 percent in the four months to end-November, while the average selling price increased 7 percent due to a shift towards more traditional family homes.

"We will not change numbers at this early stage in the year (awaiting evidence of the spring selling season) but feel that we could see sizeable upgrades in Q1 2012," said Chris Millington, an analyst at Numis.

Bellway shares were up 3.2 percent at 751.5 pence by 1000 GMT, outperforming a flat UK midcap index. The stock has risen over a third in value over the past four months.

GOVERNMENT HELP

Bellway said it welcomed recent moves by the government to kickstart the housing market through a raft of measures such as a mortgage guarantee scheme, but added that consumer confidence would be the biggest factor to watch next year.

"Whilst the group welcomes such initiatives, the outcome for the full year will be dependent primarily upon consumer confidence, especially during the spring selling season," it said.

Finance Minister George Osborne announced last week plans to help 100,000 struggling young families to buy newly built homes and provide a 400 million pound ($622 million) fund to help construction firms kick-start projects.

"We don't know what the details are, we don't what rates are going to be used by lenders, we don't know costs," said Leitch, adding that government measures to stimulate the housing market in general had given "a degree of comfort".

Bellway said it had secured 73 percent sales for this financial year while its order book stood at 458 million pounds ($716 million) compared with 440 million at the same time last year.

The company hiked its dividend by nearly a third in October after posting a 51 percent rise in annual profit.