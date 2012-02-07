LONDON Feb 7 British housebuilder Bellway
said it sold more houses in the first half, helped by
focusing on more buoyant demand for family homes, and said the
market looked resilient as it enters the key spring selling
season.
But Bellway, grappling with a sluggish housing market since
the onset of the financial crisis, cautioned that it expected
growth rates to moderate during the rest of the financial year
and said that the extent of the market's resilience would only
become clear in the next few months.
"We're still managing in a relatively flat market to
increase our volumes" Chief Executive John Watson told Reuters
on Tuesday. "We're getting good improvement in the margin, it
will increase going forward, but in this period it's quite an
exceptional hike and it will moderate."
The company said in a trading update that it expected
average selling prices for its houses and operating margins to
continue to grow in the coming six months but at slower rates.
Analysts at Peel Hunt said the statement from Bellway had
"echoes of caution".
"The trading update is very much in line and, while the
board is always more cautious than its peers, it has run up a
couple of cautious comments," Peel Hunt said in a note to
clients.
Shares in Bellway were down 2.8 percent at 759 pence by 0931
GMT, underperforming a 0.5 percent weaker FTSE 250
index.
Peel Hunt said it believed the British housebuilding sector
as a whole was over valued and put fair value for Bellway shares
at 615 pence, retaining a "hold" recommendation on the stock.
Bellway, which is Britain's fourth largest house builder by
market value, said it sold 2,455 homes in the six months to the
end of January, an increase of 5 percent on the same period last
year.
The average selling price for those houses was 8.7 percent
higher at 183,000 pounds ($289,100) each, helping lift the
operating margin to what the company described as double digits,
up from 6.9 percent last year.
Bellway said the rapid rates of margin growth had been
driven by its focus on the typically more profitable market for
family homes and by a string of relatively cheap land buys since
the onset of the financial crisis in 2008.
UK housebuilders have retrenched in recent years as a dearth
of mortgages continues to cripple housing sales, prompting
builders to shift their product mix towards more popular
family-sized homes. Many housebuilders have also refocused their
activities on the more lucrative market in crowded southeast
England or on more prosperous middle-class pockets elsewhere.
Overall, British house prices unexpectedly fell for the
second month in a row in January because of economic uncertainty
and the prospect of greater unemployment, mortgage lender
Nationwide said last week.
Watson attributed Bellway's price growth to a change in the
types of houses it builds rather than market forces.
"We're not seeing any big increases in the costs of building
these houses," Watson said. "There's a big advantage in new
rather than second hand."
The company hiked its dividend by nearly a third in October
after posting a 51 percent rise in annual profit and said late
last year that it had seen a pick up in sales.