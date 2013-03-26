LONDON, March 26 British housebuilder Bellway
posted a 47.5 percent increase in first-half pretax
profit, helped by a rise in its average selling price and
improving performance in its north England sales outlets.
The Newcastle-based company said on Tuesday that profit
before tax for the six months to the end of January rose to 59.9
million pounds from 40.6 million pounds in the same period in
2011. Revenue rose 9.6 percent to 502.5 million pounds.
Bellway said it had sold 2,597 homes over the period, up 5.8
percent from the previous year, while the average selling price
increased to 187,426 pounds from 182,753 pounds. It also raised
its interim dividend by 50 percent to 9 pence per share.
"The group has delivered another strong set of results,
having achieved further growth in volume, average selling price
and operating margin and this has contributed to an improvement
in return on capital employed," Chairman John Watson said.
Bellway said reservations for the six weeks since Feb. 1 had
been boosted by an increase in visitor numbers to sites and that
it has so far has reserved or legally completed 94 percent of
its current full year volume target.
Housebuilders such as Barratt Developments and
Persimmon have in recent weeks said they were optimistic
that the housing sector was on a path to recovery.
Most have defied a sluggish market to post robust profits by
buying land cheaply during the recession and focusing on the
economically-stronger south of England, and were given a further
boost last week after finance minister George Osborne unveiled a
scheme to help struggling buyers by providing and guaranteeing
loans.
Bellway said it welcomed the measures and that it was
hopeful that they would make it easier for buyers to access
mortgages.