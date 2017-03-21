LONDON, March 21 British housebuilder Bellway
said on Tuesday it would raise its dividend after
posting a nearly 10 percent rise in half-year pre-tax profits,
although it warned that labour shortages were pushing up costs
in the sector.
Bellway, which builds around half of its homes in London and
the south of England, posted profits of 248 million pounds ($307
million) in the six months to the end of January and said it
would raise its interim dividend in line with earnings by over
10 percent to 37.5p per share.
The firm said that the cost of employing workers was rising
in the sector but that it was well-placed to deal with the
trend, which some builders fear could be exacerbated by any
immigration curbs imposed as part of Brexit.
"Labour shortages continue to place upward pressure on build
costs throughout the construction sector, however, a strong
operational focus and an embedded culture of cost control has
helped Bellway minimise any dilutive effect on the gross
margin," the firm said.
($1 = 0.8087 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)