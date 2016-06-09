LONDON, June 9 British housebuilder Bellway
expects to build at least 10 percent more homes this
financial year and has seen no effect on its business from the
upcoming EU referendum, it said on Thursday.
The firm, which built 7,752 properties in the twelve months
to July last year, said it expected another record performance
in 2015-2016 despite some signs the British economy has slowed
in the run-up to the June 23 vote.
"Notwithstanding the uncertainty surrounding the impending
EU referendum, the group has not experienced any noticeable
effect on trading, with customer confidence continuing to be
strong," it said.
