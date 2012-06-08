* Reports 9 percent increase in reservations
* Says NewBuy contributed 90 reservations since launch
June 8 British housebuilder Bellway Plc
reported resilient demand throughout the spring selling season
saying visitor levels and reservation rates outperformed its
expectations even as the sector awaits the impact of a
government scheme to aid first-time buyers.
The scheme, know as NewBuy, allows lenders to provide 95
percent mortgages on new b uild p roperties worth up to 500,000
pounds ($796,800) with guarantees from the government and
developers to help new buyers, who have been frozen out of the
market since the 2008 financial crisis.
"The longer-term success of this initiative will depend upon
the approach of lenders to mortgage rates and credit scoring
criteria, and to this extent, it will be some months before the
group is able to determine whether NewBuy will have any
incremental effect on sales rates," Bellway said in a statement.
For the 17-week period from Feb. 1 to May 31, Bellway
reported a 9 percent increase in reservations, net of
cancellations. Private weekly sales rose 19 percent.
Britain's fourth-largest housebuilder by market value also
reported a 5 percent increase in the average selling price for
reservations taken since Feb. 1, and said it expects completions
for the year-ending 31 July to exceed those achieved last year.
Like other housebuilders, Bellway has been helped by its
focus on the London market which has been the bright spot in an
otherwise uncertain housing market, due to strong demand from
overseas buyers.
Bellway's report echoes similarly upbeat statements from its
rivals.
Last month, Bovis Homes Group said it expected a
strong profit growth this year. Persimmon Plc and Taylor
Wimpey also reported strong starts to the year helped by
growing orders and higher visitor levels.
Shares in the Newcastle-based company closed at 744 pence on
Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.