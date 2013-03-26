March 26 Bellway PLC : * H1 revenue rises 9.6% to £502.5M * Profit before taxation rises 47.5% to £59.9M * 2,597 homes sold (2012 - 2,455) - up 5.8% * Average selling price increased to £187,426 (2012 - £182,753) - up 2.6% * Earnings per share has grown by over 50% to 37.9P (2012 - 25.2P) * Interim dividend will be increased by 50% to 9.0P per ordinary share (2012 -