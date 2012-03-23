* Sees 30,000 tonnes of run of mine ore from Yomboyeli mine

March 23 Bellzone Mining plc said it had started iron ore production and stockpiling at its Forécariah joint-venture project in Guinea, West Africa.

Bellzone, which has exploration and development licenses in Guinea to mine iron, copper and nickel, said that it expected the Yomboyeli Central mine to provide 30,000 tonnes of run of mine ore.

The West Africa-focussed company added that it would ramp up capacity to 4 million tonnes per annum over a 6-month period, with the first shipment scheduled for early June 2012.

The Forécariah project is a 50:50 joint venture between Bellzone and China International Fund Ltd and has a projected output of 10 million tonnes per annum by 2014, according to the Bellzone's website.

Shares in the firm, which have gained over 24 percent since the beginning of the year, were trading up 2 percent at 31.47 pence at 0809 GMT on Friday on London's Alternate Investment Market.