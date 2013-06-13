(Adds valuation comparisons, analyst comments)
By Sinead Carew and Liana B. Baker
June 13 Gannett Co Inc shares soared 27
percent to a five-year high after the largest U.S. newspaper
chain struck a $1.5 billion deal for television company Belo
Corp, dramatically increasing TV's importance to
Gannett's results.
Gannett's surge nearly equaled the entire purchase price, an
unusual move for the buyer in a takeover. Analysts said it would
probably mean a richer valuation for the company, and might spur
buyout interest in peer companies with local TV assets.
The deal would nearly double Gannett's broadcasting
holdings, making it the fourth-largest U.S. owner of major
network affiliates, reaching nearly one-third of U.S.
households, the company said on Thursday.
It also means that TV would now account for just more than
half of the combined company's operating earnings, with stronger
cash flow and a deeper balance sheet.
"With one-third of the country covered by their TV stations,
no automaker or auto dealer can ignore their power in the U.S.,"
said Bill Smead, chief investment officer of Smead
Capital Management, whose largest holding is Gannett as of
Thursday.
"This is an undervalued company and even more undervalued
with an additional 50 cents per share in earnings the first
year," Smead said via an email.
Gannett said it would generate significant free cash flow
and increase its operating earnings per share by about 50 cents
in the first year. It will also result in some $175 million of
annual savings within three years after closing.
Gannett Chief Executive Gracia Martore made clear that the
purchase would not keep Gannett from pursuing future deals.
"I think what we have is tremendous financial flexibility,"
she said on a conference call with analysts. "We have a balance
sheet that is actually even financially stronger today."
Gannett's shares rose $5.34 to $25.20 in midday trading, the
stock's highest level since June 2008.
"The television business has gotten a lot better. The stock
is up and it puts Gannett back up to more of a broadcast
multiple than a print multiple," Benchmark Co analyst Ed Atorino
said.
Publishers trade at an average of about 13 times forward
earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, while
broadcasters trade at a bit over 25 times. Gannett trades at
nine times forward earnings.
SHARP PREMIUM
Gannett's $13.75-per-share offer represents a 28 percent
premium to Belo's close on Wednesday. Belo Chief Executive Dunia
Shive told analysts that the company had not set out to sell
itself and did not conduct an auction, but found the Gannett
offer too strong to pass up.
Belo's directors and executive officers, who collectively
own about 42 percent of the voting power of Belo's outstanding
stock, have already agreed to vote in favor of the deal.
Belo's shares rose 27 percent by midday to $13.66, the
stock's highest level since early 2008.
The deal is a contrast to other recent transactions where
media companies have split off newspaper assets to focus solely
on TV. Media General sold its papers to Warren Buffett last
year, and Tribune Co has been contemplating the sale of its
papers as well..
Belo itself split into separate newspaper and TV businesses
in 2008. The newspaper business, A.H. Belo Corp, is not
affected by Thursday's deal.
Benchmark's Atorino said the Gannett deal could make
companies like EW Scripps or Journal Communications
attractive for their TV assets. Even before Thursday's
deal, there had been about $2 billion of deal activity in the
sector over the last year, according to Dealogic.
Scripps shares were up 3.8 percent and Journal shares gained
6.7 percent.
OWNERSHIP RULES
Belo owns and operates 20 television stations, with nine in
the top 25 markets, and their associated websites.
The deal, which is expected to close by the end of this
year, will need antitrust approval, Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) approval, and approval by holders of two-thirds
of Belo shares, Gannett said.
Despite the new company's scope, Gannett executives said
they did not expect any regulatory problems.
There are five markets where the company said it would have
to make licensing arrangements with other operators for certain
TV stations. Gannett said it would still be able to recognize
the financial performance of those stations in its own results.
"Our FCC counsels, a couple of them, have given us great
confidence that we'll be able to do that," Martore said.
One veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice said he
expected the deal to be approved. If anything, he said, the
government might be concerned about access to affordable
advertising for small, local companies like funeral homes and
car dealerships in the areas where Gannett and Belo overlap.
"That will scare the Justice Department into taking a close
look," said Stephen Axinn, an attorney now in private practice.
Gannett expects to finance the purchase through cash on hand
and accessing capital markets as well as bank financing.
J.P. Morgan Securities provided financial advice and Nixon
Peabody and Paul Hastings were legal advisers to Gannett. Belo's
financial adviser was RBC Capital Markets and Wachtell Lipton
Rosen & Katz acted as its legal adviser.
