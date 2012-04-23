April 23 Canada's Belo Sun Mining Corp
adopted a shareholder rights plan with a 20 percent trigger, but
the gold miner said it was not in response to any takeover
proposal.
A shareholder rights plan, also called poison pill, allows
companies to issue new shares if an investor acquires shares
over a certain threshold, making it more difficult to take over
the company.
If the plan is effected, subject to Belo's shareholder
approval by Oct. 23, a shareholder can buy shares at a 50
percent discount to the market price at that time, the company
said in a statement.
Belo's shares closed at 94 Canadian cents on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)