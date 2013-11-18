BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Belo Sun Mining Corp : * Provides update on license process for its Volta Grande Gold Project, Brazil * Environmental council of para state, Brazil held meeting on Monday to
consider issuing preliminary licence for volta grande project * Says meeting was adjourned and coema scheduled continuation of the meeting
for December 2, 2013 * On December 2, 2013, all the members of coema will be able to confirm or
* On December 2, 2013, all the members of coema will be able to confirm or
revise their votes
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares